Malema calls on Ramaphosa to act against ANC MPs implicated at Zondo inquiry

The EFF says if those implicated fail to resign, they’re giving President Cyril Ramaphosa up to the end of January to act against them.

EFF leader Julius Malema addressing media. Picture: Refilwe Pitjeng/EWN
41 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to take the country into his confidence about his dealings with scandal-plagued Bosasa.

Malema says the EFF is calling on all African National Congress (ANC) officials who’ve been implicated in the state capture commission to resign from both Parliament and Cabinet.

He says that Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has been swimming in a pool of scandals throughout her term as a Cabinet member and if Ramaphosa has not yet acted on her it’s because he too is a beneficiary of her corrupt activities.

The EFF is also calling on the state capture inquiry to increase security for former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi.

Malema says the Zondo commission has a duty to ensure that Agrizzi is protected.

“Heightened security for Mr Agrizzi because some of the individuals he has implicated in his testimony have a history of killing those they disagree with, as far back as in the MK days.”

Malema says that all those implicated in the commission must also tender their resignations.

“Mokonyane, Baleka Mbete, Gwede Mantashe, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula must all resign from both Parliament and Cabinet.”

The party says if those implicated fail to do so, they’re giving President Ramaphosa up to the end of January to act against them.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

