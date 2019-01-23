Maimane: ‘DA to meet with families of Life Esidimeni victims’

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
Go

Maimane: ‘DA to meet with families of Life Esidimeni victims’

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says it was the DA that first took up the fight with the ANC government about the conditions of psychiatric patients at Life Esidimeni.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane addresses DA members before unveiling a billboard in Johannesburg on 16 January 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
DA leader Mmusi Maimane addresses DA members before unveiling a billboard in Johannesburg on 16 January 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
42 minutes ago

UMLAZI, DURBAN – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says his party will be meeting with the families of the victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy who now plan to launch a legal battle over its controversial billboard.

Maimane was speaking on the sidelines of the Kasi-to-Kasi tour in Durban which is encouraging Umlazi residents to register to vote during the IEC’s last registration drive this weekend.

Maimane has also welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s signing of the Party Political Funding Bill, saying the legislation will safeguard opposition politics.

The DA leader says it was the DA that first took up the fight with the African National Congress (ANC) government about the conditions of psychiatric patients at Life Esidimeni, so it cannot be said that the party is politicking now.

“I’ll be engaging the families and I look forward to speaking to them because I’m deeply humbled by South Africans.”

So, the question now becomes if the DA plans to speak to the families of the victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy and Marikana, why didn’t it just do that in the first place?

But Maimane is unable to give a direct answer.

“It’s not that the billboard suddenly is the beginning of this issue, the issue began when we asked the Gauteng government ‘why are you allowing patients to live in places such as this one?’. We’ve represented the people; we’ll continue to fight.”

Maimane has also touched on the Bosasa scandal, saying he’s more than confident that not a single member of the DA will be implicated.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA