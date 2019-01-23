Magashule: 'ANC to respond to Agrizzi claims at appropriate time'

The party won't act against officials based on what it says is "uncorroborated evidence".

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) is for now standing by top officials who've been implicated in corruption by businessman-turned whistle blower Angelo Agrizzi.

Agrizzi, a former chief operating officer at Bosasa which now trades as African Global Operations, has named several high-profile party members in his evidence at the state capture commission. These included seasoned MP Vincent Smith and Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

Mokonyane has described the claims against her as preposterous, while Smith is to consult with lawyers to discuss his response to the accusations.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says the party will respond at the appropriate time.

"As the ANC, we take this position that we do not give running commentary on the commission but we make submissions at the appropriate times."

Agrizzi is expected to continue with his testimony at the state capture commission on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, he told the inquiry that Bosasa once destroyed incriminating documents at its premises after learning that the Special Investigating Unit was investigating the firm.

"Yes, they had to delete potentially harmful information from the server. They had to ensure that they removed information which might damage or implicate Bosasa prior to the mirror image being made."

