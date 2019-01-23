[LISTEN] MEC eyes new laws to make Cape Town roads safer

CapeTalk | Western Cape Transport MEC Donald Grant says the provincial department is looking at new laws that will soon come into effect to reduce incidents of street racing and life-threatening speeding.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Provincial Department of Transport and Public Works says it is looking at laws to make Cape Town's roads safer.

Transport MEC Donald Grant says the provincial department is looking at new laws that will soon come into effect to reduce incidents of street racing and life-threatening speeding.

“What we are doing is putting through an amendment bill for the traffic laws in the Western Cape. I am scheduled to get that draft bill and then take it to cabinet. That legislation should be drafted by 15 February.”

Grant says this legislation is going to have wider powers and bigger consequences for drivers, specifically those who do not abide by the laws and regulations.

Listen to the audio above for more.