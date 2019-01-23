[LISTEN] Party funding bill aims to enhance transparency - Diko

Radio 702 | Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says the president still needs to consult the IEC and National Treasury before they can announce when the bill will come into effect.

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency confirmed late on Tuesday night that President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Political Party Funding Bill into law, which was passed by the National Assembly late in 2018.

The new legislation repeals a 1997 Act to better regulate the public and private funding of political parties.

The new law will prohibit certain donations being made directly to political parties and compel them to disclose private donations to the electoral commission.

Political parties will not be allowed to accept donations from foreign governments or agencies.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says the president still needs to consult the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) and National Treasury before they can announce a date for the bill to come into effect.

“The bill is important because measures needed to be taken for us to ensure that we enhance transparency amongst our political parties. The likelihood is that the bill is going to be implemented in phases.”

For more information listen to the audio above.