Jiba’s team objects to evidence over fraud and perjury case

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
Go

Jiba’s team objects to evidence over fraud and perjury case

The submissions were made at the inquiry into Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi's fitness to hold office in Centurion on Wednesday.

NPA Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba appears at the Mkgoro Inquiry into her fitness to hold office on 21 January 2019. Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN
NPA Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba appears at the Mkgoro Inquiry into her fitness to hold office on 21 January 2019. Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN
28 minutes ago

PRETORIA – Suspended deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba's legal team has objected to evidence being led about a pending fraud and perjury case against her.

The submissions were made at the inquiry into Jiba and Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi's fitness to hold office in Centurion on Wednesday.

Jiba was criminally charged for her authorisation of racketeering charges against former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen but Shaun Abrahams withdrew the case in 2015.

Last year, the High Court reviewed and set aside that decision which has been referred to the acting national director for a decision.

Jiba's Advocate Thabani Masuku objected to prosecutor Jan Ferreira who was originally assigned to Jiba's case giving evidence about the case.

“What we think is that it's highly prejudicial; if the NDPP currently has taken the decision to prosecute, we say it’s not fair to even ask Advocate Jiba to respond to a potential prosecutor in this inquiry.

“He might as well be appointed as a prosecutor. Again, we don’t think it will be fair to expose Jiba to that kind of situation.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA