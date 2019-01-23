Jiba’s team objects to evidence over fraud and perjury case

The submissions were made at the inquiry into Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi's fitness to hold office in Centurion on Wednesday.

PRETORIA – Suspended deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba's legal team has objected to evidence being led about a pending fraud and perjury case against her.

The submissions were made at the inquiry into Jiba and Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi's fitness to hold office in Centurion on Wednesday.

Jiba was criminally charged for her authorisation of racketeering charges against former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen but Shaun Abrahams withdrew the case in 2015.

Last year, the High Court reviewed and set aside that decision which has been referred to the acting national director for a decision.

Jiba's Advocate Thabani Masuku objected to prosecutor Jan Ferreira who was originally assigned to Jiba's case giving evidence about the case.

“What we think is that it's highly prejudicial; if the NDPP currently has taken the decision to prosecute, we say it’s not fair to even ask Advocate Jiba to respond to a potential prosecutor in this inquiry.

“He might as well be appointed as a prosecutor. Again, we don’t think it will be fair to expose Jiba to that kind of situation.”