In quotes: 5 key things Julius Malema said about Bosasa

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has spoken publicly about the Bosasa scandal for the first time.

Malema has come out guns blazing during a press conference at the EFF's headquarters in Johannesburg on Wednesday against those implicated by former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi in his testimony at the state capture inquiry.

Here are five key things Malema said.

On not getting money from Bosasa

The EFF is the only political party that has not received money [from Bosasa]. EFF leader Julius Malema

On Agrizzi's life being in danger

We call upon heightened security and protection for Mr Agrizzi. EFF leader Julius Malema

On Cyril Ramaphosa lying in Parliament

His explanation in parliament regarding Bosasa has exposed him as having lied since both his son and Bosasa contradicted him. EFF leader Julius Malema

On corruption in the ANC

The people of South Africa must realise that no one, not even Ramaphosa, in the ANC is above the corruption that has characterised the past 25 years of ANC rule. EFF leader Julius Malema

On the NPA and Bosasa