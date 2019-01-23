In quotes: 5 key things Julius Malema said about Bosasa
Julius Malema has come out guns blazing against those implicated by former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi in his testimony at the state capture inquiry.
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has spoken publicly about the Bosasa scandal for the first time.
Malema has come out guns blazing during a press conference at the EFF's headquarters in Johannesburg on Wednesday against those implicated by former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi in his testimony at the state capture inquiry.
Here are five key things Malema said.
On not getting money from Bosasa
The EFF is the only political party that has not received money [from Bosasa].EFF leader Julius Malema
On Agrizzi's life being in danger
We call upon heightened security and protection for Mr Agrizzi.EFF leader Julius Malema
On Cyril Ramaphosa lying in Parliament
His explanation in parliament regarding Bosasa has exposed him as having lied since both his son and Bosasa contradicted him.EFF leader Julius Malema
On corruption in the ANC
The people of South Africa must realise that no one, not even Ramaphosa, in the ANC is above the corruption that has characterised the past 25 years of ANC rule.EFF leader Julius Malema
On the NPA and Bosasa
She [NPA head Shamila Batohi] must accordingly review all NPA decisions ever taken on Bosasa and all those in the NPA who are implicated in Bosasa must resign.EFF leader Julius Malema
