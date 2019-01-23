ICC probing alleged racist slur by Sarfraz Ahmed

A frustrated Sarfraz made the slur on the back of his bowlers' inability to break the 127-run partnership between Andile Phehlukwayo and Rassie van der Dussen.

JOHANNESBURG - The International Cricket Council (ICC) have confirmed that they are aware of Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed’s alleged racist slur towards Proteas all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo in the second ODI in Durban.

Pakistan lost the match by five wickets, with Phehlukwayo winning the Man of the Match award for his all-round contribution of 4/22 and match-winning innings of 69 not out.

A frustrated Sarfraz made the slur on the back of his bowlers' inability to break the 127-run partnership between Phehlukwayo and Rassie van der Dussen who was also unbeaten on 80, his second half-century in as many games for his country.

Sarfraz said in Urdu: "Abbay kaale teri Ammi kahan bethi hoyi hain aaj, kya parhwa kay aaya hai aaj," which translates to "Black guy!!! Where has your mom prayed for you today?"

In a statement Proteas team manager Dr Muhammed Moosajee said the ICC have noted the incident and have begun the necessary probe into the matter.

“The ICC and the match officials have noted the alleged incident, they have started the necessary procedures to investigate the matter. We can only comment once we have received the results of the investigation, any further clarification or updates have to go to the ICC”