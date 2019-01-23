Hlaudi Motsoeneng: 'I never lied about not having matric'

The president of the African Content Movement says that he was cleared of wrongdoing at an internal SABC disciplinary hearing 'by a white person'.

JOHANNESBURG - While he may have been appointed COO of the SABC despite not having a matric qualification, Hlaudi Motsoeneng says that he personally never lied about not having matric.

Speaking to Eusebius McKaiser Radio 702 on Wednesday morning, the president of the African Content Movement (ACM) says that he was cleared of wrongdoing at an internal SABC disciplinary hearing "by a white person".

Motsoeneng says that his party will focus on changing the education system in South Africa so that university graduates will be taught practically and not just through theory and therefore secure employment.

However, when questioned about his lack of credibility with regards to education, Motsoeneng shifted the blame.

"You lack credibility. You don’t have a leg to stand on on education. The fact that lied about your own education means you don’t take education seriously," McKaiser.

In 2014, former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's report into governance at the SABC found that Motsoeneng's appointment at the public broadcaster was improper partly due to his lack of a high school qualification.

"I have never lied about my matric... I didn’t say Thuli lied. People of South Africa, they are not stupid. They are aware that I’ve never lied. I have never said that I got matric."

Motsoeneng says the person who should be questioned about this is the person who employed him at the SABC, knowing that he doesn't have matric.

"Personally, I was looking to take the Public Protector's report on review. The legal advice they said no, this issue has nothing to do with you. It is with the SABC. It has nothing to do with you."