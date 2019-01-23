Hlaudi Motsoeneng: 'I got more than R1m from Bosasa for my legal fees'

Speaking to Eusebius McKaiser on Radio 702, former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng confirms that he received R1.1 million from Bosasa for his legal fees.

JOHANNESBURG - Former SABC COO and current president of the African Content Movement (ACM) Hlaudi Motsoeneng has confirmed a statement by ex-Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi that the controversial company paid for his legal fees.

Reports emerged last year that Motsoeneng sourced money from Bosasa to pay for his legal fees following his axing from the public broadcaster.

Speaking to Eusebius McKaiser on Radio 702, Motsoeneng confirms that he received R1.1 million.

"I received more than R1 million. It is not a secret. It is not new."

When asked what Bosasa received in return for the payment, Motsoeneng says there were no benefits in exchange.

"They can’t get anything from me. They have never received anything from me. From me – none. No benefit for Bosasa."

He adds that while he believes parties should not hide who they receive their funding from, ACM has no funders.

"We are using our own money. For example, our treasurer-general is a medical doctor running her own business."