Group vows to occupy Mamelodi hostels after forcibly removing residents

JOHANNESBURG - A group of men in Mamelodi, who call themselves backroom dwellers, insist they had every right to forcibly remove people from newly-built hostels in the area.

The group of about 50 men, wielding weapons, sealed off the hostels on Tuesday demanding that the occupants, the majority of whom are foreign nationals, leave.

The leader of the group, who did not want to be named, says those units were hijacked by criminals who then rented them out to foreign nationals.

He says they will now occupy those units and are willing to pay for services.

Just a day after residents of the Nkandla Hostel in Mamelodi were forcibly removed, the “backroom dwellers” have already started allocating the 52 worn out units to themselves, with each spray painting his name on the door to show ownership.

The leader of the group says those who had occupied the units, the majority of whom are foreign nationals, were renting them from a group of thugs who hijacked the building before the municipality could allocate them to the rightful owners.

He says their fight is not against foreigners.

“We’re not giving the municipality an option. We’re saying we’re going to occupy here and we’re prepared to pay for services because those ones were invaded and had tenants. The tenants were paying rent to thugs.”

The municipality says the units were completed in 2014, but they were not allocated on time because the Department of Housing had not yet issued the necessary certificate.

The new occupants say they are tired of dwelling in small back rooms while criminals make money from houses that belong to them.

