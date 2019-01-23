Gauteng residents warned of hot weather conditions, heavy rainfall
Heavy rainfall is only expected at the weekend.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng residents are being warned of hot weather conditions with temperatures peaking at 35 degrees Celsius in some areas.
These conditions are set to continue for the next few days.
The weather service's Madimetja Thema: "Northern Gauteng will be ranging from 34 degrees to 35 degrees and then south of Gauteng will be about 32 degrees to 33 degrees. On Friday into the weekend, the chances of rain will be around 60% to 80%."
The northern and central parts of the country are also expected to see temperatures in the mid to high 30s.
Parts of the Northern Cape will see highs of 40 degrees Celsius.
The coastal regions will be cooler, with Cape Town seeing a high of 22 degrees, while Port Elizabeth, East London and Mthatha will be cloudy with rain.
In KwaZulu-Natal, temperatures are expected to range between 29 degrees Celsius in Durban and 35 degrees Celsius in Newcastle and Ulundi.
