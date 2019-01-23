Gauteng residents warned of hot weather conditions, heavy rainfall

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
Go

Gauteng residents warned of hot weather conditions, heavy rainfall

Heavy rainfall is only expected at the weekend.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
3 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng residents are being warned of hot weather conditions with temperatures peaking at 35 degrees Celsius in some areas.

These conditions are set to continue for the next few days.

Heavy rainfall is only expected at the weekend.

The weather service's Madimetja Thema: "Northern Gauteng will be ranging from 34 degrees to 35 degrees and then south of Gauteng will be about 32 degrees to 33 degrees. On Friday into the weekend, the chances of rain will be around 60% to 80%."

The northern and central parts of the country are also expected to see temperatures in the mid to high 30s.

Parts of the Northern Cape will see highs of 40 degrees Celsius.

The coastal regions will be cooler, with Cape Town seeing a high of 22 degrees, while Port Elizabeth, East London and Mthatha will be cloudy with rain.

In KwaZulu-Natal, temperatures are expected to range between 29 degrees Celsius in Durban and 35 degrees Celsius in Newcastle and Ulundi.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA