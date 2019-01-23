FW de Klerk says SA can no longer be regarded as non-racial society

South Africa’s former head of state under the apartheid regime FW de Klerk has shared his views on the country’s current political and socio-economic climate.

CAPE TOWN - Former President FW de Klerk says South Africa can no longer be regarded as a non-racial society.

On Wednesday afternoon, De Klerk addressed the Cape Town Press Club reflecting on the country’s progress since its first democratic election in 1994.

He also addressed the current state of the nation ahead of national and provincial elections scheduled for May 2019.

With the opening of Parliament 16 days from Wednesday, South Africa's former head of state under the apartheid regime, shared his views on the country's current political and socio-economic climate.

Former president #FWdeKlerk is set to address the Cape Town Press Club, assessing South Africa’s progress since 1994. KB pic.twitter.com/4QJ4YbGnu9 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 23, 2019

The former statesman, who turns 83-years-old in March this year, says the country is now the most unequal in the world.

“We’re observing a disturbing escalation of aggressive racial rhetoric punctuated by ugly incidents, such as the recent victimisation of a young teacher in Schweizer-Reneke.”

De Klerk also stressed the government has turned its back on eradicating racism from society.

“Our government has virtually abandoned the great tradition of promoting racial reconciliation that was exemplified by Nelson Mandela.”

He, however, says that despite the country’s many challenges, it still is a better place to live in than it was before the democratic dispensation.

WATCH: FW de Klerk on state of SA since apartheid ended

