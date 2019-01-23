FW de Klerk says SA can no longer be regarded as non-racial society
South Africa’s former head of state under the apartheid regime FW de Klerk has shared his views on the country’s current political and socio-economic climate.
CAPE TOWN - Former President FW de Klerk says South Africa can no longer be regarded as a non-racial society.
On Wednesday afternoon, De Klerk addressed the Cape Town Press Club reflecting on the country’s progress since its first democratic election in 1994.
He also addressed the current state of the nation ahead of national and provincial elections scheduled for May 2019.
With the opening of Parliament 16 days from Wednesday, South Africa’s former head of state under the apartheid regime, shared his views on the country’s current political and socio-economic climate.
Former president #FWdeKlerk is set to address the Cape Town Press Club, assessing South Africa’s progress since 1994. KB pic.twitter.com/4QJ4YbGnu9— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 23, 2019
The former statesman, who turns 83-years-old in March this year, says the country is now the most unequal in the world.
“We’re observing a disturbing escalation of aggressive racial rhetoric punctuated by ugly incidents, such as the recent victimisation of a young teacher in Schweizer-Reneke.”
De Klerk also stressed the government has turned its back on eradicating racism from society.
“Our government has virtually abandoned the great tradition of promoting racial reconciliation that was exemplified by Nelson Mandela.”
He, however, says that despite the country’s many challenges, it still is a better place to live in than it was before the democratic dispensation.
WATCH: FW de Klerk on state of SA since apartheid ended
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Hlaudi Motsoeneng: 'I got more than R1m from Bosasa for my legal fees'
-
‘Rot uncovered at Zondo Inquiry far worse than expected’ - Ramaphosa
-
State capture inquiry: Ex-ANC MP wants to testify, back up Agrizzi’s testimony
-
EFF wants Zondo Inquiry official implicated in Bosasa saga to resign
-
In quotes: 5 key things Julius Malema said about Bosasa
-
NPA’s decision to drop corruption charges against Duduzana Zuma ‘rational’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.