From Prince William to Mike Pompeo: top quotes at Davos
A serving of quotes from the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.
DAVOS - Here is a serving of quotes from the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Tuesday, where a year after US President Donald Trump stole the show, Brazil's new far-right leader grabbed the limelight.
"I'd like to say it's a personal treat for me to be sitting here asking you questions. Normally I have to endure people asking me questions." - Britain's Prince William cracks an opening joke as he begins an interview of Sir David Attenborough, the celebrated TV naturalist.
"When I heard him during the election, I was pained. When I heard him today I thought at least he allows a ghost writer to write for him." - Fritz Kaiser, an investor from Liechtenstein, after Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro delivered a subdued keynote speech touting his reform agenda.
"New winds are blowing across the world." - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, addressing the Davos audience by video from Washington, celebrating a wave of populist "disruption" across the globe.
"Resign." - Former US secretary of state and 2004 presidential candidate John Kerry when asked what message he would give Trump, were the president sitting opposite him.
"No other event has the same global appeal." - Andy Christie, private jets director at Air Charter Service, which forecasts nearly 1,500 private jet flights over the week of Davos to nearby airports, despite growing alarm over climate change and the carbon footprint of such flights.
"It's not pessimistic ... It's just a feeling that it won't be so great this year. It is almost dull. I don't understand it. I'm still trying to sort it out." - Harvard professor Kenneth Rogoff, a Davos regular, agrees with others that the WEF has so far lacked oomph a year after Trump upended the forum.
Popular in World
-
New setbacks in search for Spanish toddler who fell down well
-
Phoenix police investigate after woman in coma for decade gives birth
-
Model claiming Trump secrets to be released after Thai trial
-
Chris Brown detained in Paris after rape claim
-
Prince William turns interviewer at Davos in appearance with Attenborough
-
China blasts US 'bullying' with Huawei CFO extradition bid
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.