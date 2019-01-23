FFPlus: 'Marais will keep other political parties on their toes'

Peter Marais, who will be running as the Freedom Front Plus' Western Cape premier candidate, says that he's not only counting on coloured people for support but all those who share the values of self-determination and advancing minority rights.

CAPE TOWN - Veteran politician Peter Marais has announced yet another comeback to the political arena.

The 70-year-old has found an unlikely new political home, this time the Freedom Front Plus after joining Icosa as its metro chairperson just six months ago.

On Tuesday, he denied joining the party, saying he was only consulting for Icosa and decided to part ways when they didn't heed his advice.

"Each government department is virtually bankrupt, destroyed by corruption which was caused because the minority has no say in the standards and the quality of appointments of senior personnel in all government departments."

Meanwhile, Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald says his party is confident that Marais is the man to make inroads for the party in the provincial legislature, where it is currently not represented.

"Other political parties must take note that after the election this year that they will be kept on their toes when Peter Marais is in the legislature."