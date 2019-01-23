Family of Limpopo prisoner who died in fire suspect foul play

Two prisoners died and another was critically injured in a fire at the Matshashe Correctional Centre near Thohoyandou last week.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of an awaiting trial prisoner who died in a fire in at a Limpopo jail say that despite what they've been told officially, they suspect foul play.

Officials say that preliminary investigations show that one of the deceased started the blaze in their cell.

Nineteen-year-old Vhukhudohanga Kutame's family have been left with more questions than answers and they believe that something is amiss.

Kutame's uncle Thomas Mathoho says that not only were they informed eight hours after he died but there's very little detail around what happened.

Mathoho adds that the family could only identify his nephew's body in hospital a day later.

"When we looked at the body, his hair was not touched by any fire. He only had a few burns but the rest of the body was not touched by the fire."

Mathoho says he suspects that all three men were assaulted by a senior prison official after they shared information about him.

"It is alleged that they took the information that the premier’s wife is having an affair on social media."

But Correctional Services has denied the allegations.