EFF wants Zondo Inquiry official implicated in Bosasa saga to resign

Dr Khotso De Wee was sanctioned by the Zondo Commission and is now on special leave after he was named by Angelo Agrizzi as having received kickbacks.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called on the suspended secretary of the commission of inquiry into state capture Dr Khotso De Wee to resign after being named in the Bosasa bribery scandal.

De Wee was sanctioned by the Zondo Commission last week and is now on special leave after he was named by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi as having received kickbacks.

Malema says the commission has a duty to ensure everything it does is above board.

He says the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture needs to act against its suspended secretary De Wee.

De Wee has denied the allegations.

Malema says his presence at the commission has tainted its work: “We reiterate our call for De Wee to resign following the fact that he is implicated in the Bosasa scandal. He cannot serve as an official in the commission that he has evidence about his own involvement in corruption. This results in a clear conflict of interest.”

Malema says the party also wants answers about the commission’s choice of venue.

He claims it is being leased from Tiso Blackstar which owns the Sunday Times.

WATCH: Zondo commission secretary named in Bosasa scandal

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)