EFF wants Zondo Inquiry official implicated in Bosasa saga to resign
Dr Khotso De Wee was sanctioned by the Zondo Commission and is now on special leave after he was named by Angelo Agrizzi as having received kickbacks.
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called on the suspended secretary of the commission of inquiry into state capture Dr Khotso De Wee to resign after being named in the Bosasa bribery scandal.
De Wee was sanctioned by the Zondo Commission last week and is now on special leave after he was named by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi as having received kickbacks.
Malema says the commission has a duty to ensure everything it does is above board.
He says the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture needs to act against its suspended secretary De Wee.
De Wee has denied the allegations.
Malema says his presence at the commission has tainted its work: “We reiterate our call for De Wee to resign following the fact that he is implicated in the Bosasa scandal. He cannot serve as an official in the commission that he has evidence about his own involvement in corruption. This results in a clear conflict of interest.”
Malema says the party also wants answers about the commission’s choice of venue.
He claims it is being leased from Tiso Blackstar which owns the Sunday Times.
WATCH: Zondo commission secretary named in Bosasa scandal
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
Hlaudi Motsoeneng: 'I got more than R1m from Bosasa for my legal fees'
-
State capture inquiry: Ex-ANC MP wants to testify, back up Agrizzi’s testimony
-
In quotes: 5 key things Julius Malema said about Bosasa
-
ANC rejects DA’s call for separate inquiry into Bosasa
-
NPA confirms it will drop charges against Duduzane Zuma
-
[WATCH] Motsoeneng; 'This is why you should vote for me'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.