EC Social Development Dept working with police on church 'abuse' case

Two videos doing the rounds on social media show two young girls being beaten with a pipe in front of some congregants at the Endumisweni Faith Mission church.

CAPE TOWN – The Eastern Cape Social Development Department is working with police to investigate the beating of girls at a church in Mdantsane.

The department says it will take tough action against those found guilty.

Two videos doing the rounds on social media show two young girls being beaten with a pipe in front of some congregants at the Endumisweni Faith Mission church.

It's alleged the girls were being punished for going out with friends and posting on social media.

The department's Mzukisi Solani says: “The officials are still busy on the ground as we speak, interviewing both the current members of the church and other people who might have been part of the church.

“Because we view this issue very seriously, especially when churches are meant to be natural sanctuaries that provide care and shelter for vulnerable members of the society.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE FOLLOWING VIDEO MAY BE UPSETTING TO SENSITIVE VIEWERS: