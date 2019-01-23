EC Social Development Dept working with police on church 'abuse' case

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
Go

EC Social Development Dept working with police on church 'abuse' case

Two videos doing the rounds on social media show two young girls being beaten with a pipe in front of some congregants at the Endumisweni Faith Mission church.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN.
Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN.
57 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The Eastern Cape Social Development Department is working with police to investigate the beating of girls at a church in Mdantsane.

The department says it will take tough action against those found guilty.

Two videos doing the rounds on social media show two young girls being beaten with a pipe in front of some congregants at the Endumisweni Faith Mission church.

It's alleged the girls were being punished for going out with friends and posting on social media.

The department's Mzukisi Solani says: “The officials are still busy on the ground as we speak, interviewing both the current members of the church and other people who might have been part of the church.

“Because we view this issue very seriously, especially when churches are meant to be natural sanctuaries that provide care and shelter for vulnerable members of the society.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE FOLLOWING VIDEO MAY BE UPSETTING TO SENSITIVE VIEWERS:

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA