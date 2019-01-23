DWS still owes over R70m for Giyani bulk water project, says Khato Civils

The claim comes after the company's contract was terminated on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The company handling the R3 billion Giyani bulk water project Khato Civils says that the Water and Sanitation Department still owes it over R70 million for work already completed.

The project was aimed at supplying water to 55 villages in Limpopo and was stopped last year when the cash strapped department failed to continue with payments.

Khato Civils says it plans to challenge the termination of the contract.

The company's Mongezi Mnyani said: "We received this letter late yesterday and we referred it to our lawyers. So, this becomes a legal matter that our lawyers will advise us on how to take it forward. There is a fact that work is not finished, but there is still money that is owed to us."

