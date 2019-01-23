Steyn, de Kock and Hendricks added to Proteas squad
Beuran Hendricks is uncapped in the 50 over the format for his country but has turned up in the T20 international side on previous occasions.
JOHANNESBURG – The Proteas selectors have added Dale Steyn and Quinton de Kock to the ODI squad for the remainder of the Pakistan series while uncapped Lions left-arm seamer Beuran Hendricks has also earned a call up to the side.
Steyn and de Kock were rested for the first two matches in Port Elizabeth and Durban in which Pakistan won the opener and the Proteas levelled the series in a thriller on Tuesday evening.
Duanne Olivier, Heinrich Klaasen and Dane Paterson drop out of the squad with convener of selectors Linda Zondi citing a heavy workload on Olivier over the past month.
“We are well aware of what Duanne, Dane and Heinrich are capable of and in Duanne’s case we are mindful of the amount of bowling he has done at the top level over the past month and want to give him a bit of a break ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka.”
Zondi also confirmed that Kagiso Rabada will be rested for the entire T20 series against Pakistan.
South Africa next play Pakistan at SuperSport Park in Centurion in the third ODI before moving to the Wanderers for the iconic Pink ODI on Sunday and finishing off the series at Newlands in Cape Town on 30 January.
