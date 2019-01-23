DA to meet with families of Life Esidimeni victims over billboard

The party met with some family representatives on Tuesday after it received backlash for its billboard with the headline 'The ANC is killing us'.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) will be meeting with the families of the victims of the Life Esidemeni tragedy on Wednesday.

The display showed the names of the victims of the Marikana massacre and the Esidimeni tragedy and was vandalised less than 24 hours after being put up.

The DA’s Mabine Seabe refused to say what would be discussed with the families.

“It would be premature to dictate at this time. We understand that the families would like for us to conduct these discussions in a confidential manner and when we’re ready as both parties."

WATCH: DA says billboard not going anywhere

