CT trains delayed after commuter electrocuted
The man was on the roof of a train coach when he was electrocuted.
CAPE TOWN - A commuter has been electrocuted at Philippi train station.
Authorities, including police and paramedics, are on the scene.
Standing near the body of the man who was electrocuted, train driver Vuyo Jaxa explains what happened.
"I was in front and when I stopped the train I saw a group of people at Philippi station shouting that there's a fire on top of the train."
Trains have been delayed due to the tragedy.
Many commuters aren’t sure where or when to catch a train.
While authorities investigate, hundreds of commuters have little choice but to stay on the platform, with some crossing the train lines.
