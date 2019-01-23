Cops continue to investigate disappearance of Muizenberg woman
Angelique Ripepi’s family says a friend dropped her off at a Table View shopping centre on Saturday, where she was apparently going for a job interview.
CAPE TOWN - An investigation into the disappearance of a Muizenberg woman continues.
Angelique Ripepi went missing on 19 January.
Police say detectives are following up on all leads. This includes viewing video footage.
Her family says a friend dropped her off at a Table View shopping centre on Saturday, where she was apparently going for a job interview.
Her stepfather, Anthony Matthee, says she told her friend she would get home on her own.
But Ripepi failed to return, and her family has been unable to make contact with her for days now.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
