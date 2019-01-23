Confusion surrounded handling of bribery cases given to Mrwebi, inquiry hears

Senior prosecutor Chris Macadam told the inquiry on Tuesday that he was appointed as the dedicated prosecutor to handle the matters but he was unceremoniously removed from this role.

PRETORIA - The Mokgoro Inquiry has heard of discontent and confusion surrounding the handling of high-profile international bribery cases which were assigned to the office of Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi by former prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams.

Macadam alleged that the cases stalled after the removal but this was denied and he was accused of having a gripe against Mrwebi.

Retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro is investigating Mrwebi and Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba’s fitness to hold office.

Advocate Chris Macadam told the inquiry that although he was instructed to hand over his foreign bribery cases to Mrwebi, his special delegation to manage those matters was never formally revoked.

Justice Mokgoro asked whether there was any final decision on who handles the foreign bribery cases.

"Not at all, Madame chair," was MacAdam's reply.

Advocate Jan Ferreira, who was assigned to prosecute Jiba, is scheduled to testify on Wednesday.