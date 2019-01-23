Chris Brown suing alleged rape victim for defamation
The singer and two other men, including his bodyguard, were arrested in Paris on Monday after a 24-year-old woman made an allegation of rape.
LONDON - Chris Brown is suing his alleged rape victim for defamation, after denying her claims that he raped her in his hotel room in Paris, France.
The Yeah 3x singer and two other men, including his bodyguard, were arrested in Paris on Monday after a 24-year-old woman made an allegation of rape, and after he spoke out to deny the unnamed woman’s claims, he is now planning on taking legal action against her.
Brown’s Parisian lawyer Raphael Chiche told TMZ: “Chris Brown is free. No lawsuits were filed against him. He vigorously challenges the charges against him. A complaint about slanderous denunciation will be filed tomorrow with the public prosecutor of Paris.”
The Loyal hitmaker, 29, was given the all clear to return to the US on Tuesday and although the investigation into the alleged incident is not over, Brown took to social media to condemn the claims against him.
Posting a picture on Instagram which read “This B!tch Lyin’ “, Brown - who has four-year-old daughter Royalty from a past relationship - wrote: “I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR...... THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP!
“NNNNNNNNEEEEEEEEEEVVVVVVVVVVEEEEEERRRRRR!!!!!! FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISRESPECTFUL AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!! (sic)”
The alleged victim has claimed she was attacked in Brown’s suite at the five-star Mandarin Oriental hotel on 15 January.
In her police statement, which was obtained by French magazine Closer, she claims she met the singer - who has been accompanied on his France trip by girlfriend Ammika Harris - at Le Crystal club, near Les Champs-Elysees, and went with him back to the hotel after she and a friend were both invited there by the Run It singer and the other two men.
She then claims she was separated from her friend and ended up alone with the singer, which is when the alleged crime took place.
According to reports, the three men were arrested at his hotel and have been co-operating with their lawyers.
