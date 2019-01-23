Cele promises Bonteheuwel its own police station, Bambanani programme to return

During a meeting with safety groups from Bonteheuwel and other neighbouring communites, Police Minister Bheki Cele was criticised in light of continued shootings in the areas.

CAPE TOWN - A teenager is in custody in connection with recent shootings in Bonteheuwel.

Three people were shot and killed in suspected gang shootings on Sunday.

Police say that a 17-year-old boy was arrested near one of the crime scenes and has been charged with the possession of an illegal firearm.

During a meeting with safety groups from Bonteheuwel and other neighbouring communities, Police Minister Bheki Cele was criticised in light of continued shootings in the areas.

One resident asked when Bonteheuwel would get its own police station, along with a tactical response unit, while another asked when the Bambanani anti-crime volunteer programme will be reintroduced.

Cele has promised that a police station is in the pipeline and that the Bambanani programme will also be brought back, although he was unable to give timelines.

"We are working on the supply chain for money for Bambanani. I can assure you, that it is coming. Almost everybody in this area has said that was one of the best things for the people of this place: Bambanani."

The minister says that since his appointment last year, he has visited Cape Town more than any other area and despite what critics have said, he claims there are more police resources in the Cape Metro than in any other region in South Africa.

