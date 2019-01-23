Boris Becker urges Murray to consider surgery to prolong career
The 31-year-old Briton has struggled to regain form since undergoing a hip operation last January.
BENGALURU - Former world number one and triple Grand Slam champion Andy Murray could have lasting regrets if he retires through injury and must consider surgery to end his career on his own terms, German great Boris Becker has said.
The 31-year-old Briton has struggled to regain form since undergoing a hip operation last January and was knocked out in the first round of the ongoing Australian Open, having said that the tournament could be his last as a professional.
“I really wish he’s not forced (to retire) because of an injury, I think that’s the worst for an athlete,” six-times Grand Slam winner Becker, who is working as an analyst for Eurosport at Melbourne, said.
“If there’s a possibility medically to get better so he can finish on his own terms, it’s vital for him and maybe the rest of his life. Because you’ll have a big chip on your shoulder.”
Murray, who pulled out of next month’s Marseille Open, said after his Melbourne defeat that he would decide whether to have further surgery or push on through the pain to bid farewell at Wimbledon, where he has won two titles.
However, Becker urged the Scot to abandon retirement plans.
“Yes he’s been fighting it for 18 months and he’s tried everything, but we’re in 2019, there are new treatments for every type of injury, you just have to find the right doctors,” Becker added.
Popular in Sport
-
'Proud' Bafana star Percy Tau completes BCom degree
-
Tiger Woods plans to make use of new flag rule
-
Balotelli completes six-month move to Marseille
-
Hopes fade for football star Sala as rescuers search English Channel
-
Steyn, de Kock and Hendricks added to Proteas squad
-
Schumacher 'in the very best of hands', says family
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.