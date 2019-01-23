Bodies of 4 South Africans who drowned in Mozambique repatriated
The group went missing at sea last week and were swept away by a strong current.
JOHANNESBURG - The bodies of four South African's who drowned in Mozambique have been repatriated to the country.
The group went missing at sea last week and were swept away by a strong current.
They will be laid to rest this weekend.
Family spokesperson Bongani Diako: “People are welcome to attend the funeral. I am sure a lot of South Africans have been concerned and have walked through the journey with us. We really would like to thank them for their support and prayers for us to be at this final leg of this journey. This really does give us an opportunity to find closure.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
