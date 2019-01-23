Cele accused of lying about police resources in CT

During a meeting with community groups from Bonteheuwel on Tuesday, Minister Bheki Cele said Cape Town has more police resources than any other metro in SA.

CAPE TOWN – Police Minister Bheki Cele has been accused of lying in his claim that Cape Town has more police resources than any other metro in the country.

Cele made the claim during a meeting with community groups from Bonteheuwel and neighbouring areas on Tuesday.

The Western Cape government and the Social Justice Coalition (SJC) say that's a lie.

"There is no place where we've put police resources than in this place [Cape Metro]... no place in the whole Republic of South Africa. Most resources have been put here, but the problem is it's put in pockets of the Western Cape rather than sitting down and we all work out what we need [to] do better."

This was Cele's statement which is being challenged by the SJC, Community Safety MEC Alan Winde and the legislature's Standing Committee Chairperson on Community Safety Mireille Wenger.

They say it's far from true in light of the most recent South African Police Service statistics.

According to the police's 2017/2018 annual report, the national police to population ratio is 1 to 375.

Wenger says the Western Cape's ratio is 1 to 509 and Cape Town's ratio is 1 to 560.

The SJC says a recent Equality Court ruling, which found the police resource allocation in the province unfairly discriminates against black people and poor communities, is indicative of how untrue Cele's statement is.

