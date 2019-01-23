Balotelli completes six-month move to Marseille
Balotelli, 28, has signed for the former European champions until the end of the season after being released from the remainder of his contract by Nice.
Marseille, FRANCE - Marseille have completed the signing of Italy striker Mario Balotelli from their French rivals Nice, the Ligue 1 club confirmed on Wednesday.
Balotelli, 28, has signed for the former European champions until the end of the season after being released from the remainder of his contract by Nice and passing a medical at the Velodrome earlier in the day.
Balotelli netted 33 goals in 51 league appearances for Nice over the last two seasons, but leaves the Cote d'Azur club without having found the net in the current campaign.
Having not featured for Patrick Vieira's side since early December, Marseille coach Rudi Garcia has already ruled out any prospect of Balotelli starting when Marseille play Lille on Friday evening.
"I have always trained, but on my own, so I need a few days training with the team and I will be fine, because physically I'm fit. I just need to get back into the rhythm of matches and training, that's all," Balotelli said at a press conference to announce his signing.
The impending arrival of the former AC Milan, Inter and Liverpool forward, who has scored 14 goals in 36 games for Italy, had been confirmed to AFP on Tuesday by sources close to the deal.
Garcia said this week that signing Balotelli was his "number one priority".
OM are currently seventh in Ligue 1 and have struggled for goals after failing in an attempt to bring Balotelli to the club last summer.
Their main strikers, Valere Germain and Kostas Mitroglou, have scored just three league goals each so far this season, so they need Balotelli to find his feet quickly.
"At Nice, this season started a little badly, knowing that I was set to leave and then I didn't leave," Balotelli added.
"It was a problematic situation, but I'll get over it. It wasn't great because I wasn't scoring goals because, in the end, if I had scored, no one would have said anything."
Popular in Sport
-
'Proud' Bafana star Percy Tau completes BCom degree
-
Tiger Woods plans to make use of new flag rule
-
Boris Becker urges Murray to consider surgery to prolong career
-
Steyn, de Kock and Hendricks added to Proteas squad
-
Schumacher 'in the very best of hands', says family
-
Hopes fade for football star Sala as rescuers search English Channel
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.