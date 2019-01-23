Asylum applications in Germany fall for second year in a row
The latest figures show that Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government has met its target to limit the number of asylum seekers.
BERLIN - Fewer people applied for asylum in Germany last year, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Wednesday, putting the second yearly slide in a row down to restrictive measures introduced by the government after a record influx in 2015.
Immigration remains a contentious topic in Germany, four years after Merkel’s 2015 decision to welcome a record 890,000 asylum applicants, mainly Muslims fleeing conflicts in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.
The latest figures show that Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government has met its target to limit the number of asylum seekers to between 180,000 and 220,000 a year.
About 162,000 asylum applications were registered in 2018, a 13% drop from the 186,000 requests recorded a year earlier.
The applicants included 32,000 infants under the age of one who were born in Germany to asylum-seeking mothers, Seehofer said.
Syrians remained by far the largest group of applicants with 46,000, followed by Iraqis and Afghans, who numbered 18,000 and 12,000 respectively.
Seehofer almost brought down Merkel’s coalition government with the Social Democrats (SPD) last year with demands for stricter controls on Germany’s border with Austria, the main gateway for migrants.
Both Merkel’s conservatives and the SPD were punished in a 2017 election by voters angry about their welcoming asylum policies, which propelled the Alternative for Germany (AfD) far-right party into the Bundestag lower house for the first time.
The government has tried to cut asylum arrivals with restrictive measures such as limiting to 1,000 a month the number of people who can join their loved ones in Germany under family reunification laws for refugees.
Germany has also been granting asylum to fewer applicants. Last year around 35% of applications were positive, down from 43% in 2017.
But the main reasons for the gradual drop in arrivals are down to factors beyond Germany’s control, including a drop in the level of violence in Syria and Iraq.
Popular in World
-
New setbacks in search for Spanish toddler who fell down well
-
‘Rot uncovered at Zondo Inquiry far worse than expected’ - Ramaphosa
-
House Democratic leader proposes $5.7bn for border ‘smart wall’
-
Swedish teenager upstages China, Brexit at Davos
-
Venezuela accuses US of ordering coup, seeks 'revision' of ties
-
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa briefing at WEF in Davos
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.