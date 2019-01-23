Agrizzi confirms SIU’s 2010 report on tender kickbacks at Correctional Services
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has confirmed the Correctional Services Department was guilty of so-called fiscal dumping.
CAPE TOWN - Collusion in the award of four tenders to the Department of Correctional Services has been in the spotlight at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Wednesday.
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has confirmed the Correctional Services Department was guilty of so-called fiscal dumping, rapidly spending money and paying inflated prices in order to spend its budget before the end of a financial year.
Agrizzi is in the hot seat for a sixth day on Wednesday, making him the witness who’s given the longest testimony to date.
He has confirmed the findings of a 2010 investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) that points to collusion and kickbacks to ensure Bosasa was awarded tenders by the department, even though they did not meet the requirements.
The SIU was investigating the irregular awarding of tenders to the department for its catering, security systems and fencing.
Agrizzi has confirmed to the Zondo Commission of Inquiry that within just four days in December 2008, over 40,000 documents on Bosasa’s computers were overwritten and then deleted.
Agrizzi says the job was handled by experts.
He says he was aware that documents were also being deleted from the computer of former chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham.
“I give full disclosure of what happened, how it happened, and the persons involved in my affidavit.”
Despite the deletion, an SIU cyber forensic expert was still able to recover a large amount of the deleted data.
Agrizzi has also testified about the manipulation of prices for a TV tender and motivations for upfront tender payments even though this goes against Treasury regulations.
“Was it genuine and correct motivation?” Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked Agrizzi.
Agrizzi replied: “No it was not. Some of it was needed to be paid up front... not all of it. Definitely not R103 million, I think it might have amounted to about R25 million... maybe R27 million.”
Agrizzi says he was involved in briefing Bosasa’s legal team to interdict the SIU report to ensure company officials were not interrogated.
WATCH: Angelo Agrizzi continues testimony at Zondo Commission
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Hlaudi Motsoeneng: 'I got more than R1m from Bosasa for my legal fees'
-
State capture inquiry: Ex-ANC MP wants to testify, back up Agrizzi’s testimony
-
SA man detained in Mozambique as suspected terrorist dies in custody
-
In quotes: 5 key things Julius Malema said about Bosasa
-
NPA confirms it will drop charges against Duduzane Zuma
-
Malema calls on Ramaphosa to act against ANC MPs implicated at Zondo inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.