Angelo Agrizzi: 'Bosasa discredited, spied on problematic people'

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi says the company had a way of dealing with people who were negative about it.

CAPE TOWN - Bosasa discredited and spied on people who refused to work with them.

This is according to Angelo Agrizzi, the former chief operating officer at the company which now trades as African Global Operations.

On Tuesday, he told the state capture commission the corruption between the company and the Correctional Services Department was so widespread that the firm had access to tender documents for major prison projects before they were even advertised.

He says the company had a way of dealing with people who were negative about it.

“Every time there is an attack on Bosasa or on anybody there, it gets blamed on racism, international espionage. It’s all these conspiracy theories and everyone who was negative or problematic was always spied on.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)