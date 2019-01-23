ANC rejects DA’s call for separate inquiry into Bosasa
CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress (ANC) has dismissed calls for a separate commission of inquiry into controversial Bosasa.
The party’s chief whip Jackson Mthembu says this would undermine the Zondo Commission which is currently dealing with allegations of state capture involving the company, now known as African Global Operations.
Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has said it’s becoming increasingly difficult for the president to avoid the party’s earlier calls for an independent inquiry into Bosasa.
But the Mthembu has dismissed the suggestion outright.
“The DA says that there must be another commission on Bosasa; now we think that’s rubbish. Here is the Zondo Commission dealing with corruption and the capture of the state; now they’re saying there must be a specific one into Bosasa. In our view, we think that they’re out of order.”
Maimane said in light of Angelo Aggrizzi’s testimony at the Zondo Commission, the DA’s Lawyers have written to President Cyril Ramaphosa asking that he instruct Cabinet to conduct an audit of all department contracts with the company.
