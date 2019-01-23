Amcu optimistic arrested striking members will be released soon

Four workers appeared at a Carletonville court last week for public violence and robbery with aggravated circumstances. Seven other miners are expected to appear in various courts next month.

JOHANNESBURG - The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) says it is optimistic that striking members arrested during their industrial action will be released soon.

Workers at Sibanye-Stillwater have been on strike for 10 weeks, demanding a R1,000 salary increase.

Seven other miners are expected to appear in various courts next month.

Miners have been on strike for over two months now after negotiations between Amcu and Sibanye-Stillwater backlogged.

The union-led protesting miners to Marshalltown on Tuesday to hand over a memorandum of demands to the mining company.

Speaking on the sidelines of the march, Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa said he hopes members who have been arrested will be released.

“I believe that the judges will rule in favour of Amcu and that this strike is a Constitutional right that cannot be just be taken away under tactics by Sibanye.”

The union has accused Sibanye of being racist and threatened a complete shutdown of mines if their grievances are ignored.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)