-
Japan’s Shinzo Abe to put trade, climate at centre of G20 agendaWorld
-
Asylum applications in Germany fall for second year in a rowWorld
-
House Democratic leader proposes $5.7bn for border ‘smart wall’World
-
SA delegation 'allays fear over Eskom' at WEFBusiness
-
NUM, Numsa ‘won’t tolerate’ retrenchment of members at EskomBusiness
-
Preferential treatment enjoyed by Bosasa laid bare at Zondo InquiryBusiness
Popular Topics
-
NUM, Numsa ‘won’t tolerate’ retrenchment of members at EskomBusiness
-
Preferential treatment enjoyed by Bosasa laid bare at Zondo InquiryBusiness
-
Sanef denies claims of Bosasa donation towards SABC8Local
-
[WATCH] FW de Klerk on state of SA under democracyLocal
-
FW de Klerk says SA can no longer be regarded as non-racial societyLocal
-
IEC hopes to add 1 million more new voters as election approachLocal
Popular Topics
-
Boris Becker urges Murray to consider surgery to prolong careerSport
-
Tiger Woods plans to make use of new flag ruleSport
-
Steyn, de Kock and Hendricks added to Proteas squadSport
-
David Beckham buys stake in non-league Salford CitySport
-
Hopes fade for football star Sala as rescuers search English ChannelSport
-
India-inspired Sri Lanka seek history in AustraliaSport
Popular Topics
Alec Baldwin pleads guilty to harassment
-
Tributes pour in for legendary Oliver MtukudziLifestyle
-
Filmmaker Bryan Singer accused of sexual assaultLifestyle
-
[WATCH] A collection of Oliver Mtukudzi's greatest hitsAfrica
-
Cocaine found in Chris Brown's hotel room 'was not his': lawyerLifestyle
-
Zimbabwean jazz singer Oliver Mtukudzi dies at 66Africa
-
Superhero thriller ‘Glass’ shatters North American box officeLifestyle
-
Chris Brown suing alleged rape victim for defamationLifestyle
-
From London's Brick Lane to Davos, veganism on the menuWorld
-
Chinese Dolce & Gabbana model apologises for part in race rowWorld
-
[WATCH] 'VBS, Bosasa & the Guptas, you won't find us there' - MalemaPolitics
-
EFF wants Zondo Inquiry official implicated in Bosasa saga to resignPolitics
-
[WATCH] 'Let your voice be heard' - Zuma urges youth to register to votePolitics
-
[LISTEN] Party funding bill aims to enhance transparency - DikoPolitics
-
ANC rejects DA’s call for separate inquiry into BosasaLocal
-
[WATCH] Motsoeneng; 'This is why you should vote for me'Politics
Popular Topics
-
[OPINION] Industry 4.0: Big opportunities, big risks for AfricaOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why Ramaphosa can’t stop ANC’s decline, even with a win at the pollsOpinion
-
[OPINION] Fantasy that Mnangagwa would fix Zimbabwe now fully exposedOpinion
-
[OPINION] Here’s how Globalization 4.0 will help us tackle climate changeOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Kenya’s security forces did better this time. But there're still gapsOpinion
-
[OPINION] Books paint contrasting pictures of Winnie Madikizela-MandelaPolitics
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
NUM, Numsa ‘won’t tolerate’ retrenchment of members at EskomBusiness
-
Preferential treatment enjoyed by Bosasa laid bare at Zondo InquiryBusiness
-
PIC Inquiry hears interim report into Ayo Technology probe leakedBusiness
-
‘Rot uncovered at Zondo Inquiry far worse than expected’ - RamaphosaLocal
-
Independence of Sarb is sacrosanct, says Pravin GordhanBusiness
-
#UniteBehind welcomes charges against former Prasa execLocal
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Wed
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 34°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 34°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 35°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 21°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 35°C
- 22°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 37°C
- 21°C
- Thu
- 37°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 35°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 18°C
Alec Baldwin pleads guilty to harassment
On Wednesday, Alec Baldwin pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree violation of harassment in relation to an incident that took place in November in a row over a parking space.
LONDON - Alec Baldwin has reached a plea deal in a case relating to a row over a parking space and must attend anger management classes.
The Saturday Night Live star appeared in court in New York on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree violation of harassment in relation to an incident that took place in November when he was arrested after being accused of punching a man in a row over a parking space.
Baldwin - who was also told by the judge to pay $120 - was initially charged with attempted misdemeanour assault and violation-level harassment over the incident but according to TMZ, his legal team and prosecutors agreed to the lesser charge in a plea deal.
He must return to court on 27 March for another hearing in the matter.
During an earlier arraignment hearing, the former 30 Rock actor's attorney claimed to have "incontrovertible video evidence" that proved his client was innocent "beyond all doubt".
Hours after his arrest, Baldwin - who has daughter Ireland, 23, with ex-wife Kim Basinger and Carmen, five, Rafael, three, Leonardo, two, and seven-month-old Romeo with spouse Hilaria - took to Twitter to refute the allegations against him.
He used his family foundation's account to tweet: "Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today's story. However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false. I wanted to go on the record stating as much.
"I realise that it has become a sport to tag people with as many negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment. Fortunately, no matter how reverberating the echos, it doesn't make the statements true.(sic)"
It has previously been claimed the Hunt For Red October star had become visibly irate during the argument, before he allegedly threw a punch at the man, and was even heard telling the alleged victim - who was taken to hospital afterwards - to "f**k off".
Timeline
More in Lifestyle
-
Tributes pour in for legendary Oliver Mtukudzi3 hours ago
-
Filmmaker Bryan Singer accused of sexual assault4 hours ago
-
[WATCH] A collection of Oliver Mtukudzi's greatest hits4 hours ago
-
Cocaine found in Chris Brown's hotel room 'was not his': lawyer4 hours ago
-
Zimbabwean jazz singer Oliver Mtukudzi dies at 666 hours ago
-
Superhero thriller ‘Glass’ shatters North American box office6 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.