Go

Alec Baldwin pleads guilty to harassment

On Wednesday, Alec Baldwin pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree violation of harassment in relation to an incident that took place in November in a row over a parking space.

Alec Baldwin. Picture: Instagram.
Alec Baldwin. Picture: Instagram.
2 hours ago

LONDON - Alec Baldwin has reached a plea deal in a case relating to a row over a parking space and must attend anger management classes.

The Saturday Night Live star appeared in court in New York on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree violation of harassment in relation to an incident that took place in November when he was arrested after being accused of punching a man in a row over a parking space.

Baldwin - who was also told by the judge to pay $120 - was initially charged with attempted misdemeanour assault and violation-level harassment over the incident but according to TMZ, his legal team and prosecutors agreed to the lesser charge in a plea deal.

He must return to court on 27 March for another hearing in the matter.

During an earlier arraignment hearing, the former 30 Rock actor's attorney claimed to have "incontrovertible video evidence" that proved his client was innocent "beyond all doubt".

Hours after his arrest, Baldwin - who has daughter Ireland, 23, with ex-wife Kim Basinger and Carmen, five, Rafael, three, Leonardo, two, and seven-month-old Romeo with spouse Hilaria - took to Twitter to refute the allegations against him.

He used his family foundation's account to tweet: "Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today's story. However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false. I wanted to go on the record stating as much.

"I realise that it has become a sport to tag people with as many negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment. Fortunately, no matter how reverberating the echos, it doesn't make the statements true.(sic)"

It has previously been claimed the Hunt For Red October star had become visibly irate during the argument, before he allegedly threw a punch at the man, and was even heard telling the alleged victim - who was taken to hospital afterwards - to "f**k off".

