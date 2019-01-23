Agrizzi spills beans on Correctional Services Dept tenders awarded to Bosasa

Advocate Paul Pretorius is going through an SIU report which found that former prisons commissioner Linda Mti and chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham unduly benefited from the tenders.

CAPE TOWN - Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi is back in the witness seat at the Zondo commission of inquiry on Wednesday.

He's testifying about tenders awarded to Bosasa by the Department of Correctional Services.

Advocate Paul Pretorius is going through a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report which found that former prisons commissioner Linda Mti and chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham unduly benefited from the tenders.

Agrizzi says that he was not part of the SIU's 2010 investigation into a so-called kitchens tender but has now confirmed the findings that the pair received kickbacks.

“I can now agree to it, chair. At that at the time, I did not know about the rewards that were happening. I now know and I can confirm.”

Agrizzi has also testified that his former colleague Danny Mansell colluded with Gillingham on bid document specifications for an access control tender to ensure Bosasa's affiliated company, Sondolo, was the successful bidder even though the company was only formed days before the tender closed and did not have the five years required experience.

Asked whether he knew if Gillingham was influential in respect of the decision to reward the contract, Agrizzi said he knew that he was influential.

State Capture Inquiry - Angelo Agrizzi, 23 January 2019

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)