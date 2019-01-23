2 taxi drivers arrested in Cape Town for drunk driving

One of the drivers was stopped for overtaking on the shoulder of a road on the M5.

CAPE TOWN – Two taxi drivers have been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

The arrests were made during peak hour traffic on Tuesday.

One of the drivers was stopped for overtaking on the shoulder of a road on the M5.

The City of Cape Town’s Richard Coleman says: “Cape Town Traffic Services Ghost Team members arrested two taxi drivers late Tuesday afternoon.

“At 4:14 pm, an officer arrived on a scene of an accident on the N2 ingoing at the M5. On a scene was a motor vehicle and a taxi that were involved”