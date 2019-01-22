Zondo criticises media for leaking Angelo Agrizzi's testimony
On Sunday, damning allegations were published in several newspaper articles implicating high ranking government officials, including African National Congress (ANC) heavyweight and Minister Nomvula Mokonyane.
JOHANNESBURG - State capture commission of inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has slammed the leaking and publication of witness Angelo Agrizzi's testimony which he was yet to present.
These allegations were contained in Agrizzi's testimony which he presented on Monday.
Zondo says that while he respects the work of journalists who conduct themselves professionally, others have not acted in accordance with the law.
Mokonyane has since released a statement in which she bemoans the leaks, adding that her rights were infringed upon because she was not informed that she would be implicated in Agrizzi's testimony
WATCH: Agrizzi resumes giving evidence at Zondo Commission.
