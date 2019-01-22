Zimbabweans back online after Zim court rules govt block on internet illegal
Many Zimbabweans are angry at the authorities' attempt to stop them communicating and are angry too with service providers for complying with what has now been ruled as an illegal directive.
HARARE - Zimbabweans were tweeting and using WhatsApp freely again on Monday night after the High Court ruled an internet block by the state wasn't legal.
The case was brought by media watchdog MISA Zimbabwe after the security ministry forced service providers to block access on and off last week.
If Zimbabweans didn't know a week ago what VPN stood for, most of them do now - a virtual private network.
You load it onto your phone when you're lucky enough to get a connection and with it you can browse sites like WhatsApp and Twitter that the Zimbabwean authorities didn't want you to.
Some activists and reportedly frustrated government officials even went so far as to join Telegram, an alternative messaging service that was still accessible.
Many Zimbabweans are angry at the authorities' attempt to stop them communicating and are angry too with service providers for complying with what has now been ruled as an illegal directive.
Econet, the main service provider, has already said that it will reimburse those for the data they lost on the days of the blockage.
Popular in Africa
-
[OPINION] Zimbabwe’s just about reached the point of no return
-
Zimbabweans likely to move to SA amid unrest - Researcher
-
Mnangagwa lashes security forces, protesters over violent protests
-
Zim crackdown a taste of things to come, president's spokesperson warns
-
DRC boy who travelled to LA to remove face tumour dies
-
SA turned down Zim request for $1.2bn loan in December
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.