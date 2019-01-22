[WATCH LIVE] Mokgoro Inquiry resumes into Jiba, Mrwebi's fitness to hold office

CENTURION - The Mokgoro Inquiry which is looking into the fitness of deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba and Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi’s fitness to hold office has resumed.

A senior deputy director assigned to prosecute Jiba is expected to testify today.

