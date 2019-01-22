[WATCH] DJ Arch Junior wows Simon Cowell at 'America's Got Talent'
The young maestro appeared on 'America's Got Talent', competing alongside other winners of the reality show franchise from around the world.
JOHANNESBURG - Six-year-old DJ Arch Junior first made a name for himself as the three-year-old DJ who won the South Africa's Got Talent reality show in 2015. Now he is rising higher on the global stage.
The young maestro, whose real name is Oratilwe AJ Hlongwane, appeared on America's Got Talent, competing alongside other winners of the reality show franchise from around the world and it's safe to say that he blew the judges away.
The episode aired on Monday in the US. Viewers will have to vote for their favourite act to go through to the next round.
It’s almost that time 😀, are you ready to get the @AGT party started with me in a few? 🕺🏼💃🏽🎧, see you soon, 8pm Eastern Time on @nbc pic.twitter.com/DNrl9rXV3M— Arch Jnr (@djarchjnr) January 21, 2019
DJ Arch Junior stole the judges' hearts with his cuteness, but it's his performance that got them on their feet to give him a standing ovation after his performance.
"You and I need to be talking after this show because I've got some plans for you, trust me. I think you are a total, total little star. I absolutely love you," Cowell said after the 6-year-old's performance.
Could the little star soon go global? Watch the insert below.
