Uganda plans restrictions on artists
Minister Peace Mutuuzo says the new regulations to govern the music and entertainment industry were already drafted and expected to be passed by cabinet by March.
KAMPALA - Uganda’s government is proposing regulations including vetting new songs in a move critics say is aimed at discouraging negative comments about the authorities who are rattled by the popularity of pop star Bobi Wine.
The 36-year-old singer turned opposition politician, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, has amassed a large following among the country’s disillusioned youths for the biting criticism of the government contained in his lyrics.
In power since 1986, President Yoweri Museveni, 74, is widely expected to seek re-election at the next polls in 2021.
Peace Mutuuzo, junior minister for gender, labour and social development, told Reuters in an interview the new regulations to govern the music and entertainment industry were already drafted and expected to be passed by cabinet by March.
Among the regulations are a range of restrictions including requiring artists to submit lyrics for songs and scripts for film and stage performances to authorities to be vetted.
Content deemed to contain offensive language, to be lewd or to copy someone else’s work, will be censured, the minister said. Musicians will also have to seek government permission to perform outside Uganda.
“We cannot continue condoning as a country abusive language. This is one thing we know has been happening within the creative industry. People compose songs to abuse others,” Mutuuzo said.
Musicians and other artists will also have to register with the government and obtain a practising licence which can be revoked for a range of violations.
“Any artist or entertainer who is in gross breach of the guidelines shall have his/her certificate revoked,” a copy of the proposed regulations seen by Reuters reads.
Museveni’s critics say he has become increasingly intolerant of dissent as his support has waned, with security forces often putting down opposition rallies and protests with teargas, beatings and detentions.
John Segawa, an actor and film director, told Reuters the new rules were meant to intimidate artists critical of the government.
“Where is our right to free expression guaranteed in the constitution if we need to submit our works for approval?,” he said.
Authorities have recently cancelled several planned performances by Bobi Wine, who has accused the government of seeking to cut him off from a key source of income as retribution for his anti-government stance.
Uganda human rights lawyer Ladislas Rwakafuzi described the regulations as “a punishing political move” to send a message to Bobi Wine and other critical voices in the entertainment industry.
More in Lifestyle
-
Andrea Bocelli to serenade SA fans in April
-
#OscarNoms: 'Black Panther' is first superhero movie nominated for Best Picture
-
John Kani, Connie Chiume celebrate Oscar nominations for 'Black Panther'
-
Oscar nominees announced, 'Roma' and 'The Favourite' lead the pack
-
Kevin Hart loses bid to throw out $7 million lawsuit
-
Chris Brown detained in Paris after rape claim
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.