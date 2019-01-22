Tshisekedi's inauguration as DRC president postponed to Thursday
Invitations to Tshisekedi's inauguration have been sent to foreign leaders and it will be interesting to see who attends after the African Union, the European Union, France and Belgium have expressed serious doubts about the official results.
JOHANNESBURG - Tuesday's scheduled inauguration of Felix Tshisekedi as president of the Democratic Republic of Congo will be postponed until Thursday.
Authorities in Kinshasa have prevented a rally by Martin Fayulu, who persists that he won the election.
Police removed the podium and speakers outside Fayulu's party headquarters where he was due to address supporters.
He's refused president-elect Tshisekedi's invitation to work together because he maintains that the election was stolen.
