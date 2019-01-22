May’s Brexit Plan B a ‘non-starter’

The new plans from Prime Minister Theresa May focus on altering the current Brexit agreement regarding the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.

JOHANNESBURG - The British Prime Minister Theresa May has presented her Brexit Plan B to Members of Parliament, but the ink was barely dry before it had been condemned as a non-starter.

The British press are claiming EU officials are refusing to budge on key parts of the proposals.

The new plans from the prime minister focus on altering the current Brexit agreement regarding the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.

On a map, the short line looks insignificant but the only land border between the UK and EU is now looking hugely important.

Currently, the backstop or "insurance policy" in the original plan is designed to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.

Many fear customs checks could put the peace process at risk and there are reports the EU won’t give up on the guarantee of no hard borders.

MPs are due to vote on the new plan in a week but already, many are putting forward plans to change the outcome of Brexit.

