South Africa's economy to grow to 1.3% in 2019 - World Bank

JOHANNESBURG - The World bank forecast South Africa’s economic growth will accelerate to 1.3% in 2019 from an estimated 0.9% in 2018, citing the implementation of structural reforms announced last year.

In its latest report, the bank projected South Africa’s economic growth at 1.7% in 2020.