Sibanye-Stillwater platinum workers embark on sympathy strike with colleagues
Workers in the gold mine sector have been on a strike for 10 weeks demanding a R1,000 salary increase.
JOHANNESBURG - Platinum mineworkers at Sibanye-Stillwater's operations in the Rustenburg area have embarked on a sympathy strike with their colleagues in the gold sector for better wages.
There have been reports of violence, with some homes being petrol bombed and non-striking workers threatened.
The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU)’s Joseph Mathunjwa said: “We haven’t had any formal meetings with them but we hope and trust that they will come to their senses and stop this arrogance and come and engage with Amcu to reach a solution and agreement to this strike.”
At the same time, Amcu members will be marching to the Minerals Council of South Africa in Marshalltown on Tuesday where a memorandum will be handed over.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
