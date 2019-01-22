Senior advocate assigned to prosecute Jiba to testify at Mokgoro Inquiry
Retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro is chairing the inquiry into Jiba and Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi’s fitness to hold office.
PRETORIA - The senior deputy director assigned to prosecute deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba on fraud and perjury charges is scheduled to testify at the Mokgoro Inquiry in Centurion on Tuesday.
Eyewitness News revealed in 2015 that Advocate Jan Ferreira drafted a legal opinion which found that the decision to prosecute Jiba was sound in law but this was ignored by former prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams, who ordered that the matter be withdrawn.
Retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro is chairing the inquiry into Jiba and Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi’s fitness to hold office.
In a legal opinion drafted just days before Jiba was to appear in court, senior prosecutor Jan Ferreira advised then prosecution boss Shaun Abrahams that their case against his deputy was not only sound in law but in line with the prescripts of the prosecution policy and the NPA Act.
Ferreira argued that Jiba committed perjury when she stated under oath that she gave careful consideration to all available evidence when authorising the racketeering charges against former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen.
But the evidence reveals that the evidence doesn’t implicate Booysen at all.
The decision to withdraw the case against Jiba was made within weeks of Abrahams being appointed but that decision has been reviewed and set aside, and paved the way for the matter to be reinstated.
Timeline
-
Family of Patrick Karegeya demand justice after murder inquest struck from role
-
Mokgoro Inquiry to ask Zondo Inquiry for affidavit implicating Jiba, Mrwebi
-
[WATCH LIVE] Jiba denies receiving bribe, eager to deal with Bosasa allegations
-
Acting NPA head Ramaite set to testify at inquiry into Jiba, Mrwebi
Popular in Local
-
Mokonyane accuses Zondo Commission of severely breaching her rights
-
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...
-
Vincent Smith, Tom Moyane & others 'bribed' by Bosasa - Agrizzi
-
ANC denies claims that Bosasa sponsored its Siyanqoba rallies
-
Mokonyane: 'Agrizzi claims are preposterous and lack factual accuracy'
-
Lekota adamant Constitution should not be amended for land expropriation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.