Senior advocate assigned to prosecute Jiba to testify at Mokgoro Inquiry

Retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro is chairing the inquiry into Jiba and Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi’s fitness to hold office.

PRETORIA - The senior deputy director assigned to prosecute deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba on fraud and perjury charges is scheduled to testify at the Mokgoro Inquiry in Centurion on Tuesday.

Eyewitness News revealed in 2015 that Advocate Jan Ferreira drafted a legal opinion which found that the decision to prosecute Jiba was sound in law but this was ignored by former prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams, who ordered that the matter be withdrawn.

In a legal opinion drafted just days before Jiba was to appear in court, senior prosecutor Jan Ferreira advised then prosecution boss Shaun Abrahams that their case against his deputy was not only sound in law but in line with the prescripts of the prosecution policy and the NPA Act.

Ferreira argued that Jiba committed perjury when she stated under oath that she gave careful consideration to all available evidence when authorising the racketeering charges against former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen.

But the evidence reveals that the evidence doesn’t implicate Booysen at all.

The decision to withdraw the case against Jiba was made within weeks of Abrahams being appointed but that decision has been reviewed and set aside, and paved the way for the matter to be reinstated.