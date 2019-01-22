Sascoc and Reddy's round two at CCMA
Former Sascoc CEO Tubby Reddy took his former employee to the CCMA citing 'unfair dismissal', the case was supposed to be heard from the 15 to 17 October this year.
CAPE TOWN - Sacked CEO of the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) Tubby Reddy has resumed his battle with the committee at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).
Reddy took his former employee to the CCMA citing “unfair dismissal”, the case was supposed to be heard from the 15 to 17 October last year.
However, both Reddy and Sascoc required more time and the case commenced on Monday.
Speaking to EWN Sport, Sascoc vice-president Barry Hendricks said: “Yesterday was opening statements and then day two is witnesses from Sascoc’s side and then witnesses speaking from the staff side.”
He added it was hard to put a time limit to these hearings considering the number of witnesses and information that will be given.
“It depends on the number of witnesses and the time it takes for the presentations as well as cross-examinations to be made. So, we did work in one week but it might be longer than one week. I can't give you a definite answer."
Sascoc delivered a letter to Reddy in January 2018, officially confirming that he had been sacked with immediate effect because of sexual harassment charges brought forward by Sascoc employee Desiree Vardhan.
Reddy steadfastly denied these claims and told EWN Sport last year that his dismissal was an orchestrated campaign.
“It’s unfair, untrue, fabricated, orchestrated... I can go on. I can prove and show that I'm not guilty of any of the issues, especially the sexual harassment. It's something that was cooked up between the president of Sascoc and the manager in charge of coaching education, one Gideon Sam and one Desiree Vardhan.”
Sascoc has reportedly spent a whopping 6 million on legal fees relating to Reddy and two other employees who were dismissed alongside him after an intensive inquiry led by Anton Myburgh, an independent senior advocate which found him guilty of several financial irregularities and maladministration.
In the ministerial inquiry report into Sascoc released late last year, it accused Reddy of “unethical conduct and dishonesty” which amounted to “fraud”.
Popular in Sport
-
Cardiff City's Sala missing after plane disappears over English Channel
-
Ronaldo's two-year jail sentence for tax fraud reduced to fine: court
-
Pirates out for revenge in league tie with Baroka
-
Fifa, Uefa blast piracy network with alleged Saudi ties
-
Midfielder McTominay commits future to Manchester United
-
Former Springbok Earl Rose appears in court over alleged theft
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.