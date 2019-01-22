Sascoc and Reddy's round two at CCMA

Former Sascoc CEO Tubby Reddy took his former employee to the CCMA citing 'unfair dismissal', the case was supposed to be heard from the 15 to 17 October this year.

CAPE TOWN - Sacked CEO of the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) Tubby Reddy has resumed his battle with the committee at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

Reddy took his former employee to the CCMA citing “unfair dismissal”, the case was supposed to be heard from the 15 to 17 October last year.

However, both Reddy and Sascoc required more time and the case commenced on Monday.

Speaking to EWN Sport, Sascoc vice-president Barry Hendricks said: “Yesterday was opening statements and then day two is witnesses from Sascoc’s side and then witnesses speaking from the staff side.”

He added it was hard to put a time limit to these hearings considering the number of witnesses and information that will be given.

“It depends on the number of witnesses and the time it takes for the presentations as well as cross-examinations to be made. So, we did work in one week but it might be longer than one week. I can't give you a definite answer."

Sascoc delivered a letter to Reddy in January 2018, officially confirming that he had been sacked with immediate effect because of sexual harassment charges brought forward by Sascoc employee Desiree Vardhan.

Reddy steadfastly denied these claims and told EWN Sport last year that his dismissal was an orchestrated campaign.

“It’s unfair, untrue, fabricated, orchestrated... I can go on. I can prove and show that I'm not guilty of any of the issues, especially the sexual harassment. It's something that was cooked up between the president of Sascoc and the manager in charge of coaching education, one Gideon Sam and one Desiree Vardhan.”

Sascoc has reportedly spent a whopping 6 million on legal fees relating to Reddy and two other employees who were dismissed alongside him after an intensive inquiry led by Anton Myburgh, an independent senior advocate which found him guilty of several financial irregularities and maladministration.

In the ministerial inquiry report into Sascoc released late last year, it accused Reddy of “unethical conduct and dishonesty” which amounted to “fraud”.