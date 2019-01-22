Ramaphosa hopes World Economic Forum visit pays dividends for SA
South Africa views the World Economic Forum as an opportunity to update world leaders and investors on its plans for economic growth.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum.
The four-day meeting brings together over 100 countries, top executives and international organisations.
Ramaphosa is being accompanied by the ministers of Finance and International Relations.
President Ramaphosa hopes that the meeting will strengthen partnerships for development in South Africa and his focus will be on investment opportunities and challenges.
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu will also explore new ways to achieve Ramaphosa's investment target of $100 billion in the next five years.
Business Leadership South Africa's Busisiwe Mavuso says that the South African delegation has a tough task ahead.
"I think they're going to have to clear up a lot of issues, for instance, the South African Reserve Bank, Eskom and our high unemployment rate."
On the agenda is also how technological advancements are impacting the rise of new systems of health, transport energy and many more.
